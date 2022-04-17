UniTeam supporters in Cebu hold ‘Unity Walk’ ahead of grand rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of individuals supporting the UniTeam candidates trooped to major roads in Cebu City on Easter Sunday, April 17, a day before the candidates are expected to hold their first grand rally here.

Supporters of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio held a ‘Unity Walk’ in uptown and downtown Cebu City on Easter Sunday.

Hundreds of supporters walked along the roads near Pier 1, Fuente Osmeña Circle, Osmeña Boulevard, Legazpi Street, and Escario Street in Cebu City.

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio are expected to visit Cebu City again this Monday, April 18, for their 1st grand rally in the province’s capital.

The sortie will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Organizers from Lakas- Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) and Tingog Partylist said they will feature celebrities, artists, and Philippine festivals.

Cebu is the country’s most vote-rich province, with over 3.2 million voters, including those from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, expected to cast their ballots this May 9, 2022.

CDN Digital is still collecting the official number of attendees of Sunday’s Unity Walk from authorities as of this writing.

/ dcb

