Pasigarbo sa Sugbo to make a comeback this 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another tradition is expected to make a comeback this year as anti-COVID measures have further eased in Cebu.

The Capitol announced that the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will return this year after three years of hiatus.

In a report from Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia announced last Easter Sunday, April 17, during the celebration of the Sugat Kabanhawan in Minglanilla that she is planning to revive Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

Details of the Pasigarbo’s return, however, are yet to be determined as of this writing.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is an annual Sinulog-like festival run and hosted by the Cebu Provincial Government. It is held every August as it formed part of the Capitol’s month-long celebration for its founding anniversary.

The last time the Capitol held the Pasigarbo was in 2019. At that time, the festival was participated by 45 contingents, most from the province’s component cities and municipalities.

The national and local governments have allowed organizers of traditional Lenten activities such as the Sugat Kabanhawan to resume their activities, two years since the COVID-19 pandemic banned crowd-gathering events.

Cebu province remained under Alert Level 2 until April 30.

