DILG: Report individuals using gov’t funds for election campaigns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed they received reports of those allegedly using government funds for election campaigns.

But Jonathan Malaya, Undersecretary for Plans, Public Affairs and Communication of the DILG, said these allegations were only posted and shared on social media and no one approached their office yet to file a formal complaint regarding this.

Malaya appeals to those who have information regarding this to file a formal complaint against these individuals as postings on social media are not enough.

“Lahat ng government ayuda galing sa LGU ay bawal munang gamitin. Ang exemption lamang ay yung mga nakakuha ng exemption from the COMELEC,” Malaya said.

“They cannot use the vehicle, the funds, and the personnel of the LGU so may report tayong ganun, ipaalam natin sa campaign committee ng Comelec para makapag file ng kaso against [them],” he added.

Malaya said that immediately after the elections, the remaining funds, especially those temporarily on freeze, will be distributed immediately.

Malaya mentioned that a campaign committee at the municipal and provincial level chaired by the Comelec election officer will file the necessary charges against individuals found using government funds for campaigns.

“An election offense can lead to a fine or kung minsan may pagkakakulong. It’s also possible na madisqualify as a candidate kaso doon sa vote buying, maliwanag yun eh. That it can lead to disqualification,” he said.

