Rama, Osmeña told to explain display of tarpaulins on gov’t structures

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two candidates for mayor in Cebu City were asked to explain the display of their tarpaulins on government structures.

Marilou Paredes, in-charge of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in the city’s south district, said they found tarpaulins of reelectionist mayor Michal Rama of Barug-PDP Laban that were on display at the Tisa Barangay Hall.

Campaign materials for mayor candidate Margot Osmena of the Bando Osmena Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) were also hung in a portion of the barangay hall in Guadalupe.

Paredes said they already had the tarpaulins removed during the official start of their Oplan Baklas on Tuesday afternoon, April 19.

Written warnings were also issued to require the two candidates to explain the display of their tarpaulins on government structures.

Sanctions specified under the Omnibus Election Code may be imposed if they do not heed the Comelec’s warning against the use campaign materials that are much bigger than the allowed sizes and its display in display in unauthorized areas.

Paredes said campaign materials should only be displayed on common poster areas that Comelec has identified in each of the barangays.

The display of campaign materials outside of the designated common poster area and its display on government structures, trees and electric poles among others are considered as election offenses.

“Sa Tisa, puno og nawng ni Rama didto. Unya sa Guadalupe sad, si Osmeña pud. Bawal gyod ni sa barangay halls. Didto ra gyod sa Comelec designated poster areas,” said Paredes.

Paredes said she is already anticipating that both Rama and Osmeña would deny any hand on the display of their tarpaulins at the barangay hall. Still, she will have to warn the two candidates.

RELATED STORIES:

Few illegal campaign posters removed during Oplan Baklas in Cebu City

Oplan Baklas in Cebu City starts on April 19

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy