Lapu-Lapu City mounts “Kadaugan Art Exhibit and Trade Fair”

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Government opened on Friday morning, April 22, 2022, the “Kadaugan Art Exhibit and Trade Fair” on the ground floor of the Island Central Mall (ICM) in Barangay Ibo.

The activity was part of the upcoming “Kadaugan sa Mactan” celebration on April 27, 2022.

Lapu-Lapu City First Lady Cindi King-Chan led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, together with Vice-Mayor Celsi Sitoy and some members of the city council.

Different local products were displayed at the trade fair such as bags, decors, and guitars, among others, that were produced by women’s groups and Lapu-Lapu City jail inmates.

Some paintings were also displayed by Cebu’s local artists.

“We are very thankful to Island Central Mall kay ilaha gihapon ning gihatag nga free ang atong space diri sa among exhibit,” Chan said.

Chan also invited Oponganons to visit their trade fair and exhibit to support local products and local artists.

Aside from this, the city government also holds a job fair today at their Public Employment Services Office (PESO). /rcg

