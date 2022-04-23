Talitha Sotto finishes nursery school

CEBU, Philippines—Pauleen Luna-Sotto and Vic Sotto’s daughter, Tali, graduated from nursery on Friday, April 22.

The actress-mom took to Instagram to share how proud she was with her daughter.

Tali has been attending her classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pauleen also shared her excitement on the face-to-face classes which had already started in some of the schools in the country.

“I can’t believe we survived [one] whole school year of online class! I cannot wait for the day when she’ll be able to bond with her classmates in person but i am grateful for the time we spent (and fought 🤣) during classtime!” Pauleen wrote.

Pauleen congratulated Tali and wrote a message to parents who, like her, were celebrating their children’s achievement.

She also thanked Tali’s teacher in her post.

“Congratulations Tali!!! Congratulations also to all mommies, daddies and yayas who patiently guided all their children this SY! Now let’s celebrate! 🎉

Special shoutout to Teacher @francescatueres for loving all our children ❤️,” she said.

