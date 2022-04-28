Yassi Pressman to give away P10,000 to 10 lucky fans if…

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Yassi Pressman is ecstatic about her milestone on Instagram.

The actress, businesswoman, and dancer shared the happy news about almost reaching 10 million followers on her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

“GIVING AWAY 10,000 PESOS TO 10 LUCKY FANS IF WE HIT 10MILLION ON MAY 10!!! One day before my birthday!!! 🥳🎉, reads her caption.

Pressman posted a video of her dancing to another Tiktok dance trend and then announcing her birthday treat to 10 of her lucky fans.

She turns 27 on May 11 and plans to giveaway P 100,000 a day before her birthday as a way of celebrating this big milestone on her social media account.

Pressman is big on Instagram as she shares her advocacies, posts dance trends, shares her body goal journeys, and even gives a glimpse of her dream house that she shares with her sister, Issa.

As of Thursday, April 28, she already has 9.9 million followers.

