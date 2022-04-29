Deanna Wong’s mom warns supporters about scammers taking advantage of daughter’s name
CEBU, Philippines — Judin Alvizo-Wong, the mother of Cebuana volleyball star Deanna Wong, warns supporters and fans of her daughter about scammers using Deanna’s name to obtain money.
Judin, in a Facebook post, said some “people in different support organizations or fans club” scammed some of Deanna’s supporters into making them believe that they are close to Deanna or their family.
“It came to our knowledge that some people were scammed to shell out money by some people in different support organizations/fans club or people pretending to be close to Deanna or our family, in hope of an exchange of a fan sign or video greeting from Deanna Wong,” she said in the post.
Judin urged Deanna’s supporters and fans to be cautious and avoid these “scammers.”
“Please be cautious about giving cash to anyone soliciting with the premise of giving it to Deanna to buy gifts, or even different kinds of merchandise like mugs, tshirts or anything with Deanna on it. We did not authorize anyone to produce mugs, tshirts , keychains etc. The only legitimate Tshirt with Deanna is with GetBlued which you can purchase through Shopee or Lazada and soon in our Sachi Store here in Minglanilla, Cebu,” she added.
Deanna recently went viral after her fans flocked outside their home in Minganilla on Good Friday, April 15, waiting to catch a glimpse of the Ateneo standout.
The 24-year-old player was part of the University of San Jose-Recoletos Lady Jaguars in her high school years before joining the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles.
/bmjo
RELATED STORIES:
Deanna Wong mobbed by fans at home
#PrivacyForWongFamily trends on Twitter
Deanna Wong plays frisbee with fellow volleybelles in Bantayan Island
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.