CHEd: 15 PH universities among top institutions in UN SDGs global ranking

MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen Philippine universities were among the world’s top universities contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with the Ateneo de Manila University leading other higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country.

This was according to the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, which shows a 300-percent increase in the number of ranked Philippine universities, from only five last year to 15 universities this year, the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) said in a statement Friday.

Ateneo secured the highest rank among Philippine universities as it placed within the 101-200 ranking. This is the highest-ranking received by any Philippine university since the ranking’s launch in 2019, CHEd added.

The THE Impact Rankings measured over 1,000 universities from 106 different countries and regions.

Meanwhile, eight more Philippine state universities and colleges were able to enter the ranking, namely the Mariano Marcos State University in Ilocos Norte, Central Luzon State University in Nueva Ecija, Tarlac Agricultural University in Tarlac, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology in Iligan, Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology in Nueva Ecija, Visayas State University in Leyte, Cebu Technological University in Cebu and Tarlac State University in Tarlac, according to CHEd.

Below is the list of Philippine HEIs that entered the rankings:

101 – 200

Ateneo De Manila University

401-600

De La Salle University

Mariano Marcos State University

601-800

Central Luzon State University

Mapua University

University of Santo Tomas

Tarlac Agricultural University

801-1000

Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology

Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology

San Beda University

Visayas State University

1001+

The University of Asia and the Pacific

Cebu Technological University

St. Paul University Philippines

Tarlac State University

CHEd noted that the THE Impact Rankings is “one of the most influential rankings” and is the “only global performance table that assesses universities’ contributions and initiatives to realize” the UN SDGs.

“The assessment uses calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, teaching, outreach, and stewardship,” it said.

“The number of Philippine universities in this ranking has consistently increased since its launching in 2019. This is an indication of the growing internationalization campaign of Philippine HEIs and their desire to benchmark and compete with the best universities all over the world,” it added.

CHEd Chairman Prospero “Popoy” de Vera welcomed the inclusion of the 15 universities in the global ranking.

“I am happy that the efforts and initiatives of Philippine Universities to contribute to the attainment of the SDGs are now being recognized internationally. Their inclusion among the world’s best universities is an incentive to the HEIs efforts of improving their faculty profile, research, student and faculty exchanges, and degree offerings,” he said.

“More importantly, by integrating the SDGs into their curriculum and strategic internationalization plans, HEIs are in tune with the global commitments to achieve the SDGs,” he added.

