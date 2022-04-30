Miss Universe queens prepare to welcome new Miss Universe Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five lovely queens are in the country for the coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

And they all met for the first time on Friday, April 29.

In a series of videos posted on the Miss Universe Instagram account, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mitternaere, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu can be seen having the time of their lives.

The queens also gave a teaser of the coronation night on Saturday, April 30.

One video showed them passing the MUPH 2022 crown from one queen to another.

Sandhu, who was crowned last December 2021, was the last to receive the crown, which will be passed on to the new Miss Universe Philippines.

‘POWERFUL SISTERS’ WATCH: In a very rare occasion, the most beautiful women in the universe are seen in one video passing the Miss Universe 2021 crown from one queen to another.Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mitternaere, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Gray are all ready to welcome their new sister.What a lovely sight to see! ❤ 🎥: Pageanthology 101/FB via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, April 29, 2022

Another heartwarming video showed Gray and Sandhu who met for the first time.

Sandhu became very emotional when she saw Gray and gave her fellow queen a hug.

‘TEARFUL MEETING’ WATCH: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray gleefully approached Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who was seen wiping her tears, as she and Gray shared a hug. It was their first time to meet after Sandhu was crowned last December 2021. 🎥: Pageanthology/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, April 29, 2022

All the stars will align tonight at the SM Moa Arena as the five queens gather again to welcome the next Miss Universe Philippines.

RELATED STORIES

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu finally arrives in the Philippines

Cebuana queens shine during MUPH 2022 preliminaries

Cebuana beauties take home special awards during MUPH’s preliminaries

/dcb