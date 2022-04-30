Close to 1K official ballot boxes delivered to Cebu City Treasurer’s Office

The arrival, delivery, and accounting of official ballots at the City Treasurer’s Office ( CTO) on Saturday, April 30, 2022.



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 964 official ballot boxes were delivered to the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office Finance Center on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Witnessing the delivery are Commission on Elections representatives from both the city’s north and south districts, watchers from various political parties, police personnel, and members of the CTO Finance Center and the media.

WATCH: Arrival and delivery of official ballots

Juanita Monina Paires, operations officer of the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office, said that a total of 520 boxes containing official ballots for the South District and another 444 boxes for the North District arrived at their office on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Paires said that these will be stored in their office for a few days before being delivered to polling centers at midnight on May 9, 2022. She said they will start with the mountain barangays.

“Ang atoang paabuoton is kadtong indelible ink, naa pay laing mga forms. Naprepare na namo ang election supplies. I distribute na nato sa teachers sa May 7, ari na nila i claim,” Paires said.

Security

Right after the arrival and delivery of the ballots, Paires said that at least two police personnel will be assigned to secure the ballots for the days prior to distribution.

LOOK: Official ballots for May 9 polls in Cebu City

Aside from that, their duty guards will also assist the police.

“Diri ra sya. After ani, amoa ni sya tabunan og net. Amoa mani i arrange,” she added.

The real property tax division of their office will be transferred to the ground floor starting Monday, May 2, as the space will be used to store the boxes containing the official ballots.

She added that no unauthorized personnel from the CTO will be allowed to enter the area where the ballots are kept.

Here are some photos taken during the activity.

READ: CCPO ready to secure vote counting machines, ballots

