May 9 voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Comelec

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The May 9, 2022 elections is the first national and local elections that we will be having under the new normal.

And since Cebu and other parts of the country remain under certain Alert Levels, the need to observe health and safety protocols remains a must.

However, voters will be required to wear face masks, the Commission on Elections said.

Wearing of face masks would already suffice, it added in an advisory that was posted on its social media page.

Voters will also be required to undergo temperature check before they will be allowed entry into the polling centers.

Also, voting hours will also be extended by at least an hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This means that polling centers will be opened from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the 2019 elections, voting was made from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., also an hour longer than its 5 p.m. schedule. The extension was based on Comelec Resolution No. 10460 or the General Instructions for the Electoral Boards issued on Dec. 6, 2018.

Here are other important reminders during the casting of votes:

/dbs

