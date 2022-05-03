Villar: Fixing of road network to CCLEX needs to continue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senatorial candidate and former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said that one of the projects that need to continue in Cebu is the fixing of the road networks leading to the newly opened Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Villar is aware that the opening of the Third Bridge has caused traffic in the road networks in Cordova town as the progress of the project here was not able to catch up with the opening of the expressway.

However, he notes that even back when he was the DPWH Secretary, the widening of the road network was already in the works as the DPWH has always been part of the coordination between the agency and CCLEX.

“Actually may project kami dun kaya kailangan ipagpatuloy pa kasi meron talagang coordination ang DPWH with CCLEX regarding sa road network. Kailangan talagang ituloy yan. Kasama yan sa mga projects na gusto kong ipush sa Senado,” said Villar.

He added that the road network must be solved so that traffic will improve in the area where CCLEX lands.

The senatoriable was in Cebu on May 3, 2022, to attend a meeting de avance in Talisay City for the camp of Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas.

In a press conference, Villar said that his goal is to continue pushing for the Build-build-build projects of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Gusto kong ipagpatuloy ang build-build-build. Over six years, nakalikha ito ng anim na milyong trabaho. Isa itong job generator aside sa benefits ng mga infrastructure,” said Villar.

Should he win a senate seat, Villar will be working alongside his own mother, Senator Cynthia Villar, who is in the middle of her six-year term.

For the younger Villar, it does not bother him because he ran with his own track record and platforms separate from that of his parents.

After all, he brings with him at least five years of experience as DPWH Secretary under President Duterte.

“Una si President Duterte ang instruction nya sa akin, gawing comportable ang buhay ng mga Pinoy. Ang solution dyan syempre infrastructure, farm to market roads, buidlings, para maging komportable ang buhay sa ating bansa,” he said.

The senatoriable hopes that Cebu would give him a chance to continue in the Senate what he has started. /rcg

