Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks head to Mongolia for FIBA 3×3 Ulaanbaatar Super Quest
CEBU CITY, Philippines — After dominating the recently concluded 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest, Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks will fly to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to compete in the FIBA 3×3 Ulaanbaatar Super Quest.
The team departed on Wednesday evening and with them are hopes to duplicate the success they reaped in Laguna last weekend.
The level eight-FIBA 3×3 tournament will take place tomorrow, May 6, 2022 until Friday with the pool stages taking place on opening day while the knockout playoffs will happen a day later.
Cebu Chooks topped the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest led by Cebu’s pride Mac Tallo along with teammates Zach Huang, Brandon Ramirez, and Cameroonian Mike Nzeusseu.
The same team will be vying against other teams in the tournament in Ulaanbaatar, Zaisan, Sansar, and Amgalan, along with Japanese squad Yokohama.
Meanwhile, Manila Chooks will have Chico Lanete, Dennis Santos, Ron Dennison, and Nigerian Henry Iloka.
Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas is grateful to Mongolia’s Organizing Committee for helping secure the visas of Nzeusseu and Iloka. The two almost did not make the trip.
“We would like to extend our gratitude to the LOC of this tournament for their swift action in helping hasten the process of getting the visas of Mike Harry and Henry,” said Mascariñas.
“That act showed that 3×3 is more than just a competition, it’s a brotherhood,” he said.
Cebu Chooks will vie in Pool A along with Ulaanbaatar, Amgalan, and Yokohama.
Meanwhile, Manila will take on Zaisan, Sansar, and Zavkhan in Pool B.
Zaisan and Sansar both competed in last weekend’s Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest with Manila beating Zaisan in the pool phase, 21-17.
The top three teams in each pool will advance to the knockout stage with the top seeds gaining automatic semis berths.
Besides a ticket to the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Manila Masters which is scheduled to take place from May 28-29, the champion will bring home $10,000 while second place will win $5,000.
/dbs
