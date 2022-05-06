Celebrate Mother’s Day at bai Hotel Cebu

Mothers’ have a special place in our hearts, may it be our own or someone else’s, they bring warmth and comfort to the place and there’s no denying that these special people deserve a celebration, take them to bai Hotel Cebu as they bring mothers’ a celebratory feast, treats and specialty menus this Mothers’ Day.

Mama deserves nothing but the best and a feast is the best gift there is. Treat her to a special Mother’s Day lunch or dinner buffet at CAFÉ bai where for every four (4) full-paying adults, mama dines for free. The lunch or dinner buffet for that day is priced at Php 1,288 nett per person. Lunch is from 12 NN to 2:30 PM and dinner is from 5:30 PM to 10 PM. Prior reservations are required. Terms and conditions apply.

Indulge in special set menus specially curated for the “ilaw ng tahanan” (light of house). Their Lobby Lounge is offering three (3) set menus that are meant to be shared with the whole fam bam, they have the Filipino Set, Asian Set, and the International Set menu at Php 2,488 nett each.

Marble+Grain Steakhouse is offering three (3) set menus with 4 courses: Mama’s Beefy Love priced at Php 1,800 nett, Mother’s Fish Dish for Php 1,500 nett, and Combo Mom-bo which is a mixture of a beef main course and fish main course.

What’s a celebration without cake? Indulge in a White Chocolate Mousse with Strawberry that mama will surely love. Available at Wallstreet Coffee + Bar at Php 350 nett.

Indeed, Mother’s Day is something worth celebrating, not only the mom whose love goes beyond borders but the person who has a special place in our hearts. For table reservations and more information on bai Hotel Cebu‘s Mother’s Day promotions, you may call them at (032)342 8888 2500 or message them through their socials at bai Hotel Cebu.