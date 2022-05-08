Palma to faithful: Be thankful, pray for your mother!

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — “Be thankful to God for your mother!”

This was Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma’s message at his homily during the celebration of the Mass of the feast of St. Joseph at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City today, May 8.

Aside from celebrating the Mandaue fiesta, May 8 is also Mother’s Day.

He said that eventhough the mothers would be gone but the values they taught to their children would remain.

He is encouraging the faithful to offer them prayers.

Palma said that celebrating the feast day of St. Joseph and Mother’s Day were just among four events to celebrated today.

He said that the other two other events were World Day Prayer for Vocations, and Good Shepherd Sunday.

Palma said celebrating these events were reasons to be merry and be thankful to God.

Palma encouraged the faithful to pray that God would send a lot of priests and religious people in his garden.

He said though that Cebu has the highest number of diocesan priests nationwide but the faithful should continue to pray.

“Sama sa giingun ni Jesus sa Mathew sa chapter 9:38, Pray for the Lord of the harvest that he be sent laborers into his harvest fields,” said Palma.

(Like what Jesus said in Matthew 9:38, Pray for the Lord of the harvest that he be sent laborers into his harvest fields.)

He said that all vocations were important but the World Day of Prayer for Vocations, which was established in 1963, would be the most important because it focused on the religious, priests, and consecrated life.

As the Good Shepherd Sunday is being celebrated today, Palma is reminding the faithful to always follow the teachings of God.

