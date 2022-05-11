Jinkee Pacquiao to Manny: ‘I’m proud to have stood with you every step of the way. Forever

CEBU, Philippines—After conceding the presidential race to Bongbong Marcos, Sen. Manny Pacquiao finds support from his wife, Jinkee.

A day after the national and local elections, Jinkee took to her Instagram page to share an appreciation post for Manny.

She posted a photo of them where Manny was hugging her.

Jinkee went on saying she will always be there for him “forever.”

“My Babe Manny 💙

You’ve taught us and more importantly showed us what is to be a Man Of Faith, a Man of Integrity , a Man who delights and rejoices in the Lord ALWAYS, a Man who commits his way to Him , a man who trusts in the Lord with all his heart. Specially these last few months of intense challenge sa campaign you fought the good fight day and night everyday. . I’m proud to have stood with you every step of the way. Forever!

I will be still with you before God. .”

“Jesus is Lord sa ating buhay and Kung ano man ang role na gusto NG Panginoon para sa iyo na makakatulong sa bansang minamahal natin nandito ako . Love bears all things, believes all things, always hopes , always trusts !

I chose to LOVE WITH YOU . Ang PAGMAMAHAL mo para sa ating BANSA at KABABAYAN , YOUR HEART OF GOLD is something na sobrang precious and rare,” she wrote in the caption.

Jinkee ended her lengthy post with a bible scripture from the book of Psalm chapter 37 which says: “Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong; for like the grass they will soon wither.” /rcg

