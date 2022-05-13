Solenn Heussaff shows funny comparison between 80s and 2020s mums

CEBU, Philippines—Solenn Heussaff proved herself to be the coolest local celebrity mom of her time.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, she uploaded a clip of herself as she shows her followers the difference between moms in the 2022s from those in the 1980s.

In the video, Solenn can be seen dressed up in 80’s pajamas and a long sleep robe with her hair wrapped in rollers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn)

The next second, Solenn can be seen all dressed up in sexy modern clothes. She was wearing a bralette, shorts, and some white funky sneakers.

Followers and even fellow celebrities giggled at Solenn’s ‘on point’ video clip.

Her husband, Nico Bolzico, was among the first to comment with some fire emojis and called her “Mamitaaaaaaa.” /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Solenn Heussaff: ‘How it is in bed after having kids’