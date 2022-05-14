Kim Chiu on supporting VP Leni Robredo: ‘Basta ako proud akong tumindig at malinis ang konsensya ko’

CEBU, Philippines— Cebuana actress Kim Chiu took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Through an Instagram story, Chiu shared a candid photo of VP Robredo, “I am with you maam. We are all with you.”

I know you are tired, tao lang po kayo. Ang dami nang tumatakbo sa isip nyo yet you are not giving up for all of us. Yung pag asa at lakas ng loob na binibigay nyo sa amin. Sobra po. Napaka strong nyo po. Mahal namin kayo maam. Proud kaming tumindig para sayo at para sa pagasa na makakamtan sana ng Pilipinas,” she added.

The actress also expressed her disbelief at what happened, “still I cannot believe how did it happen. I’m sure all of you saw the videos and pictures and news about what happened on the election day.

“Yet…. Parang ginawa tayong bulag. How did it happen? Why is this happening? How did we let it happen? Do we even deserve this?”

“Basta ako proud akong tumindig at malinis ang konsensya ko,” she said.

/dbs