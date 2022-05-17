Boy with Lymphoma pleads for urgent help

A four-year-old boy from Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City is earnestly pleading for urgent financial help as he fights for his life through chemotherapy treatment.

John Stephen Gaviola was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Stage 3 on March 15, 2021. On July 2020, eight months prior to his diagnosis, he had fever and cough. His parents also noticed a growing tumor on the right side of his neck. Because of these unusual manifestations, they immediately sought for medical help. Antibiotics were prescribed and taken but there was no alleviation. Instead, the tumor on his neck continued to increase in size. On November 2020, he was admitted in a hospital in Cebu City and a surgery to remove the tumor was carried out. But unfortunately, two months after that, the tumor began to grow again and another tumor also appeared on the left side of his neck. Because of that, he was admitted again. Consequently, several laboratory tests and diagnostic exams were then performed. When the results came out, it showed that he has Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that originates from the lymphatic system. This disease is characterized by tumors that develop from lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. It is more common than the other general type of lymphoma. Advances in treatment have helped improve the prognosis for people with this disease.

John Stephen’s chemotherapy started on June 1, 2021. After that, his parents decided to seek for specialized care. His attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist prescribed a three-year treatment protocol that commenced on September 10, 2021. Currently, he is on Induction phase of his treatment. Due to the debilitating nature of his disease, he has to undergo laboratory tests, diagnostic procedures, and weekly chemotherapy sessions that come at a high cost. His total monthly medical expenses are estimated to reach up to P25,000.

John Stephen is a kindhearted and obedient boy. He is a playful kid too as he loves to play with his toys. As the eldest child of the two siblings, his family treasures him with all their heart. When asked about her wish for his son, his mother replied, “My only wish is for him to be cured from his disease and be completely cancer-free. I am also praying that benevolent individuals will help us financially as we fight this disease.” His father, the sole breadwinner of the family, works as a food delivery man and earns a meager P8,500 every month. His mother, a housewife, takes good care of the whole family. The challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and typhoon Odette added overwhelming difficulty into their lives. Besides that, John Stephen’s costly chemotherapy burdened them financially. Their family’s finances are already drained and they are truly in desperate need of help. Thus, in order to save John Stephen’s life and sustain his ongoing treatment, his parents are heartily appealing for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to help and share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy