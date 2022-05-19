Domestic flights of Cebu Pacific Air and Cebgo back to MCIA Terminal 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The domestic flights of Cebu Pacific Air and Cebgo will transfer back to Terminal 1 (T1) of the Mactan Cebu International Airport beginning June 16, 2022.

This was announced by GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. in a statement released on Thursday, May 19, 2022, saying that the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has experienced a significant traffic growth, with domestic demand now at 52 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

GMCAC said that in 2019, at its peak, MCIA saw a daily average of 25,743 domestic passengers.

Edilyth Maribojoc of the GMCAC Corporate Affairs and Branding also clarified that Cebu Pacific Air and Cebgo flights departing before 11:59 p.m. of June 15 would still depart from Terminal 2 (T2).

Moreover, all other domestic departures, such as Philippine Airlines/PAL Express, AirAsia, and AirSwift, would continue in T2 until further notice, GMCAC said.

These airlines will be transferred together to T1 at a confirmed date at least one month before the transfer takes effect.

“All international arrivals and departures will continue to operate in T2, while all domestic arrivals

will continue to operate in T1. Domestic departing flights were transferred to T2 on January 16, 2022, after T1 needed to be closed for repair due to Typhoon Odette last December 2021,” read a portion of the statement.

The management of MCIA also said the consolidation of operations turned into an opportunity for domestic passengers to experience travelling through the iconic Terminal 2, which operated before as an international terminal only.

