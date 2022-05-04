Vote-buying incident reported in Cordova 5 days before polls

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Police Station is now investigating an alleged vote-buying incident that was reported to them.

Police Major Ramil Dugan, chief of police of Cordova Police Station, said that they are now coordinating with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) for the possible filing of charges against candidates involved in the complaint.

“We will conduct an investigation then i-ano natin sa COMELEC. Kung may probable cause talaga then we’ll conduct preliminary investigation,” Dugan said.

He said that on Tuesday afternoon, a concerned citizen from Barangay Bangbang visited their station to report the incident.

Dugan added that the complainant received a photo message from his friend on Facebook Messenger.

Some paper bills that were stapled with a piece of paper can be seen in the photo. Written on the piece of paper were the names of the candidates running in the said town.

However, Dugan said that aside from the photo, no actual evidence was presented to them by the complainant.

Despite this, Dugan appealed to candidates in the town to maintain a fair and honest election.

“We would like to encourage the voters, especially politicians and their supporters, to refrain from engaging in vote-buying or any electoral fraud.”

“Then we would like to urge the public also na i-report agad sa station natin yung mga electoral offenses committed before or during the election,” Dugan added. /rcg

