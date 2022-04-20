Cebu’s Maria Gigante to join Miss World Philippines 2022
CEBU, Philippines—After taking a long pause from pageantry, Cebuana beauty Maria Gigante is making a return to the big stage as she joins the Miss World Philippines.
Pageant training camp Aces & Queens confirmed this on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
In its official Instagram page, Aces & Queens uploaded a photo of Gigante with a couple of hashtags that included #MissWorldPhilippines.
Aside from joining pageants, Gigante is a host and a model. She earned a degree in Philosopy at the University of San Carlos (USC).
In October 2017, Gigante joined the first Bininibing Cebu pageant, where she earned the title Binibining Cebu Charity, or the third in rank. Her co-alumna from Binibining Pilipinas 2016, Apriel Smith, won the crown.
She also joined the Binibining Pilipinas pageant in 2016.
/bmjo
