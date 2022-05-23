7 Cebu City brgys get P100K for successful anti-drugs campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Seven barangays in Cebu City were recognized on Monday, May 23, for the success of its anti-drugs campaign.

Barangays Toong, Sto. Niño, Basak-Pardo, Barrio Luz, Sudlon 1, Sudlon 2, and Parian were also picked from among the city’s 80 barangays for having an outstanding Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC).

These barangays received a cash reward of P100, 000 each from the Cebu City government.

A second check amounting to P100, 000 each will also be handed to 13 barangays that already earned a drug-cleared status. As of Monday, Barangay Sto. Nino, one of the drug-cleared barangays here, already received its cash reward.

The 12 other barangays will be getting their respective checks as soon as processing is complete.

“I-maintain pa jud nato atong performance ug ato pa jung palabwan, bison pag mo end na ang term ni Pres. Duterte sa anti drug campaign niya, ato gihapon ning padayunon para sa atong siyudad ug sa atong barangays,” Dr. Neila Aquino, the newly appointed director of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Cebu City said during the virtual awarding ceremony that was organized by the City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP).

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, during his message, urge barangay captains to help prove why they deserve the recognition.

“I always emphasized that with or without award, the need is really to address social concern,” he said.

Rama also directed City Administrator and Engr. Ma. Suzanne Ardosa “to go down and verify” the current drug status of the barangays.

“Dili ko mangita sa P100,000 [og] balik kay inyo man sad nang gamiton para project, pero ayaw lang jud ko patuoha kay di man jud ko mutuo nga naay such a thing as drug-free barangay. Dili, wala,” he added.

For as long as there are parents, who neglect their children, and for as long as there are parents, who are addicted to gambling and other vices, Rama said, the problem on illegal drugs would persist.

Rama also reiterated his stance against e-sabong and tigbakay.

“I am telling you, I am not in favor of e-Sabong. I am not. Because I am not a gambler,” he said.

In his message, COSAP head Jonah John Rodriguez said they continue to work to make the family of drug dependents to be more involved in their rehabilitation and recovery.

“Ensakto to ang giingon ni Mayor Rama about sa family therapy. As a matter of fact, swerte kaayo ang Cebu City kay ang United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, naka hold nato og seminar diri sa COSAP together with the other agencies sa Cebu City and mao nay atong target pod this year nga mainvolve pod ang family sa atoang rehabilitation program,” he said.

