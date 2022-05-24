Doug Kramer reminisces through throwback video of Kendra

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former pro basketball player Doug Kramer is feeling the daddy blues as he shares and reminisces on a throwback video of his eldest daughter, Kendra Kramer, who will officially be a teen next month.

In a video uploaded by Doug on his Instagram account, you can see the toddler Kendra crying hysterically.

Why?

She wanted her dad’s full attention and help.

“I can’t believe you’re turning 13 next month @kramer.kendra.

Pls always need papa like this.

Even when you’re big na, I’ll still carry you and comfort you baby girl.

I love you Kenny,”Doug said in his post.

In the comment section, Kendra’s mom, Chesca Kramer, commented, “Kendrita the drama queen!”

Kendra only commented, “MY SCREAMMMM HAHAHAHAHA.”

Dramatic little Kendra ‘MAJOR THROWBACK FOR KENDRA KRAMER!’ 😅WATCH: Doug Kramer reminisces through a throwback video of her eldest, Kendra, 12, when she was younger and still a clingy toddler. "I can't believe you're turning 13 next month @kramer.kendra. 😭Pls always need papa like this.Even when you're big na, I'll still carry you and comfort you baby girl.I love you Kenny. ❤️," reads Doug's caption. Relate ba 'sab atong ubang dads diri? ❤ 🎥: Doug Kramer/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, May 23, 2022

At the end of the video, Doug picks up Kendra, gives her a kiss and exchange “I love yous.”

These precious moments will last a lifetime, indeed.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Kendra ‘superstar’ shares dream of making it big in the fashion industry

Team Kramer’s eldest, Kendra, growing up to be a very beautiful young lady