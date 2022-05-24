Reminders for plantitos, plantitas: Plants can be breeding ground for mosquitoes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Amid the rise in dengue cases in Central Visayas, plantitas and plantitos, or those who find joy and fulfillment in planting and gardening, are urged to be mindful of their plants, which may become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) made this announcement as they continue to see an increase in the number of patients infected with the dengue virus.

“Atoang mga plantitas… If you have time, mga plantitas nato especially katong axil plants, i-shake kay mukuan man gyud siya, mustore ug water,” said Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, cluster head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit here (RESU-7).

Cañal was referring to leaf axils. Leaf axils forms part of a plant’s anatomy, and are defined as the angles ‘between a branch or a leaf, and the axis from which it arises.’

Leaf axils, in a report from DOH, are among the most common breeding sites for dengue-carrying mosquitoes such as the Aedes aegypti.

In addition, Dr. Ronald Jarvik Buscato, dengue program coordinator of DOH-7, reiterated their reminders to the public to ensure their surroundings are free from any containers or plants that can store even small amounts of water.

Buscato said mosquitoes only need at least 5 milliliters (mL) of water in order to lay and hatch their eggs.

“A minimum of 5 mL of water, maitlogan na na ug five to six eggs. And the Aedis aegypti is not a choosy mosquito,” he explained.

DOH-7 has recorded a total of 3,557 dengue cases in the region between January 1 to May 14 this year. Of this number, 31 were mortalities.

“This is 324 percent higher compared to the same period of last year with 839 cases and four deaths,” DOH-7 noted.

Cebu City remains as the locality in Central Visayas with the most number of dengue patients recorded at 731. It is followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 639, and Mandaue City with 236.

While the regional health office has yet to recommend declaring dengue outbreak in affected areas, they remind the public, once again, to keep their surroundings clean.

“Let’s not be complacent and be mindful of our surroundings,” said Cañal.

