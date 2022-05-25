Mandaue fishermen affected by Odette receive Dasig Sugbo cards

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Over 100 fishermen affected by Typhoon Odette in Mandaue City have received their Dasig Sugbo Cards from the Cebu Provincial Government.

The distribution on Wednesday, May 25, was conducted at the Pajara Park underneath the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

It was spearheaded by the Mandaue City Agriculture Office and was attended by city officials.

Grace Go, the city agriculturist said 72 fishermen received the cards worth P2,000 each.

Go said this was already the second batch of the distribution of Dasig Sugbo Cards.

She said the first batch was conducted earlier where 72 other fishermen received the assistance. Go said a total of 144 fishermen have already received the cards.

“Kato gyu’ng actual namo’ng pagsurvey nga mao ni sila ang naapektuhan kay nangaguba ila’ng mga baruto or pumpboat, sila amoang nalista, so sila ang nakadawat ani,” said Go.

Go said they don’t know yet if there would be another set of distribution.

Beneficiaries will be able to use the card worth P2,000 to purchase essential items such as groceries, and building materials, among others.

Rudolfo Dejarme, one of the beneficiaries said he was happy and thankful for the assistance. He said he will use it to buy groceries for his family.

Go said as of the moment, the cards are only for fisherfolk in Mandaue City. She said there is no assistance yet for the farmers in the city.

The city agriculturist said fishermen were one of the most affected by the typhoon as their boats were washed out.

She said since Mandaue City is a highly urbanized city, the damage to farmers is not outstanding compared to the province.

However, she said that the city plans to give subsidies to the farmers. /rcg

