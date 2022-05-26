All set for Domingo-Tyirha bout in South Africa

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Zip Sanman’s prospect boxer Esneth Domingo got to meet his opponent, Nhlanhla Tyirha, for the first time before their bout on May 28, 2022 (May 29, Manila Time) at the East London International Convention Center in East London, South Africa.

The 23-year-old hard-hitting Domingo from Sultan Kudarat was accompanied by his uncle, former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart turned trainer Michael Domingo, as they arrived in East London last May 25 after 21 hours of travel.

Domingo and Tyirha had the chance to speak to the public during the media briefing and gamely engaged in a stare-down during the pre-fight medical checkup for their non-title bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Domingo’s bout with Tyirha in East London will be his second fight abroad.

His first bout abroad was in 2019 in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, where he defeated hometown boxer Minh Phat Sam via a majority decision after six rounds.

Domingo holds a record of 16 wins, eight by knockouts, and one defeat and is currently in the middle of a five-fight winning streak.

He is coming off wins against Belmar Plaza, Minh Phat Sam, Gerald Alvarez, Roland Jay Biendima, and Jesse Espinas.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Tyirha sports a record of 6-1 (win-loss) with two knockout victories. He is the reigning WBO Global light flyweight champion.

Tyirha already defeated two Filipino boxers in Jaysever Abcede and Joey Canoy in 2021.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

