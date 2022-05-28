Hontiveros: Love and respect the Philippine flag like you love our country

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Respect and love the Philippine flag.

This was the gist of the message that acting Cebu City Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros delivered during the National Flag Day celebration on Saturday, May 28.

Hontiveros said the Philippine flag is a very important symbol of freedom, patriotism and love for country.

“The Philippines’ flag remains an assertion of identity. Pilipino ko. Amo ning yutang gitawhan. A piece of cloth stitched with symbols, with carefully chosen colors because more than that, when it is raised with pride, it becomes the hopes, dreams, and struggles of the people,” he said.

During a brief program that was held at the Plaza Sugbo grounds, Hontiveros, who used to be a professional basketball player, recounted how athletes representing the country in international competitions, such as the Olympics, take pride in the Philippine flag.

He said that when he played for the national team, seeing the Philippine flag on display at the event venue was already an added boost to his morale and that of the entire team.

“Kami nga nagduwa, playing for the national team. Mosugot ra gyod mi nga wala miy extra nga sweldo. Mag-unhanay gyod mig duwa in the national team. Bisan malayo sa pamilya, bisan ma-injure, makigkumbate mi sa bisan kinsa nga kontra,” he said.

Before he ended his speech, Hontiveros also paid tribute to the City police and emergency personnel who responded when multiple bomb threats were reported in parts of the city just recently.

Hontiveros said the National Flag Day is a reminder of the courage and bravery of every Filipino then and now.

The acting mayor urged his fellow Cebuanos to show courage and continue to defend the country and its citizenry against groups or individuals who are sowing fear.

