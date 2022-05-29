Cebu City shooting: ‘Link’ to Illegal drugs eyed as possible motive in attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are investigating if the alleged involvement of illegal drugs of the 30-year-old man killed in the Barangay Carreta, Cebu City shooting this morning, May 29, is the motive of the fatal attack.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Erasmo Rosel Jr., investigator of the case, said that, as of now, they still had no details of the possible identification and whereabouts of the suspect who gunned down Rexter Añora, of Sitio Negative of the said barangay.

Añora was killed by an unidentified gunman. Police said that they received the shooting alarm at 6:04 a.m. today, May 29.

Police Corporal Noel Caralles, desk officer of Waterfront Police Station, said that initial investigation showed that the victim was playing an illegal toss coin game of heads and tails, locally known as “hantak,” when a lone gunman appeared in the area and suddenly shot the victim four times, hitting the victim’s face and other parts of his body.

Caralles, however, could not say how many were the companions of the victim at that time.

Sitio Negative was just across Sitio Laray where the incident happened, Caralles added.

The gunman fled after shooting Añora.

He also said that police investigators were considering the possibility of the victim’s involvement in illegal drugs as a possible motive in the killing because Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) later found a medium plastic pack and two small heat-sealed transparent plastic packs believed to contain suspected shabu from the victim’s pockets.

Caralles, however, said that he did not know how grams of suspected shabu that was recovered from the body of the suspect.

He said that they were investigating the background of the victim, although they found out that he had no previous records in their police station.

Aside from that, Caralles said that they also had yet to get the statements of the companions of the victim when the latter was shot.

Caralles also said that they were also trying to secure security camera footage in the area that might help in identifying the killer.



