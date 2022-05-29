Authorities seize ‘uncalibrated’ weighing scales in Consolacion market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several vendors from Consolacion Public Market will be facing penalties after authorities discovered that they have been using faulty weighing scales.

This was after authorities from the municipality’s Office of Market Supervisor confiscated a total of eight ‘defective’ weighing scales.

In a post published on Facebook, the local government of Consolacion said the operation stemmed from complaints by marketgoers, accusing several vendors of allegedly using the faulty devices on unsuspecting customers.

All the ‘defective’ weighing scales confiscated came from the wet market section, the municipality said.

“Gibutyag nga ang mga tag-iya sa mga nasakmit nga timbangan pamultahon ug gub-on sa mga otoridad ang mga timbangan nga depektoso,” they added.

(It has been announced that the owners of the confiscated defective weighing scales will be fined and the defective weighing scales will be destroyed.)

In the meantime, the municipal government suggested to customers on using the Timbangan nang Bayan to check the accuracy of the weighing scales used by the vendors.

“Bukas usab ang buhatan sa namumoan sa merkado publiko kung adunay motaho kanila nga mga tikasan nga timbangan,” they said.

(The Office of the head of the public market is open to the public to report anybody who is using a defective weighing scale.)

Consolacion is a first-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers north of Cebu City.

