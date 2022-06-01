Mayor Chan upbeat on Mayor Frasco’s appointment as DOT chief

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan welcomed the appointment of Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco as the incoming secretary for the Department of Tourism (DOT).

“Dako na natong garbo ug dungog nga ang napili nga tourism secretary usa ka Cebuana,” Chan said.

Frasco, the daughter of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and wife of Cebu 5th District Representative Duke Frasco, will succeed Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat as the current tourism secretary on June 30, when presumptive President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. assumes office.

Frasco was reelected as Liloan Mayor in the May 9 election.

Chan said that being a Cebuana, Frasco understands the needs and strength of the tourism industry, not only in Lapu-Lapu City but in the entire province of Cebu.

He said that tourism has always been the bread and butter of Cebu’s economy.

“Nakita niya ang atoang airport, kita niya ang atoang syudad nga potential sa turismo, siguro mao nang higayona nga matabangan ang atong syudad ug makabangon na gyud kita sa atoang ekonomiya labi na sa turismo,” he added.

Chan hopes that with the appointment of Frasco, the city’s tourism industry will boost and recover even more, especially with the recent challenges that the industry has faced such as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the devastation of super typhoon Odette.

