Four Lapu-Lapu city hall workers positive for using shabu, marijuana

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Four Lapu-Lapu City Hall employees have tested positive for using illegal drugs.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

Lao said that among those who tested positive were three casual employees and one job order employee.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, CLOSAP conducted a surprise drug test on city hall employees at the Atrium on the second floor of the City Hall.

He added that they would call the attention of these employees, where they would be subjected to daily monitoring and drug testing.

“In the meantime that the office is still waiting for the confirmatory test, ang CLOSAP, katong upat kabuok ato ning ipatawag (the CLOSAP, we will call the attention of the four) because they will be subject to our daily monitoring,” Lao said.

Lao said that the employees were found to have been positive for using marijuana and shabu.

Lao, however, refused to divulge the identity of these city hall employees.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, said that since these employees were not regular employees, they would immediately be terminated from their work.

However, they will undergo rehabilitation, and if they completed the rehabilitation process, they may re-apply for their work.

“So mao na kung mapamatud-an nga mogamit sila ug shabu or marijuana (So if they will be proven to have used shabu or marijuana), if confirmed they will undergo rehabilitation,” Chan said.

Lao said that 366 city hall employees have submitted themselves during the surprise drug test on Wednesday.

