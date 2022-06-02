1KM distance swim challenge to be held at CCSC pool

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A local swimming group will test the mettle of Cebuano swimmers in a one-of-a-kind swimming competition dubbed the “IBST 1KM Distance Swim Challenge 2022,” that will be happening at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool on July 30, 2022.

The organizer, Emmanuel Alferez of Iman Basic Swimming Technique (IBST), a newly-formed group of aquatic educators aiming to share their knowledge on water safety and swimming told CDN Digital that they’re organizing this swimming competition to promote health and raise water safety in Cebuanos.

CCSC’s Olympic-sized swimming pool will be the course of the 1-kilometer swim wherein the competing swimmers need to complete 10 loops in order for them to finish the race.

Since it’s a competitive swimming event, the top three male and female tankers take home P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000 each. The finishers each get an event shirt and a finisher’s medal.

“Our event aims to raise health awareness among our fellow Cebuanos who have gone through two years of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also want to promote water safety for children and at the same time empower our Cebuano athletes in swimming. Also, we want to provide exposure to new swimmers in this competition,” said Alferez.

Instead of the open sea where most of the long-distance swimming competitions are happening, Alferez and IBST decided to hold their swimming competition at the smaller CCSC pool to give everyone the chance to join and experience their event.

“We want to start our first event in the heart of Cebu City, so everyone gets a chance to join and have fun. We are also considering the safety of our new swimmers, especially those who plan to join Ironman 70.3 who are not familiar or first timers in long-distance swimming,” added Alferez.

Part of IBST’s advocacy is to educate the public on safe swimming which aims to cater to younger people.

“Our goal at IBST is to teach young people our program about safe swimming, how to become wiser when you’re in an aquatic environment and how to become a better swimmer,” Alferez, who is also from the Swim School International (SSI), said.

Alferez said that SSI was an international organization that empowered sports trainers like him by providing the proper methods for success.

Since the CCSC’s swimming pool has a limited area, Alferez and his group is planning to draw around 100 swimmers, although the inquiries on how to join according to him was already overwhelming.

Alferez said that the registration was already ongoing, and those who would want to join could visit their Facebook page.



