Bongbong Marcos’ PFP spent P272 million for presidential campaign — SOCE

MANILA, Philippines — The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) spent P272 million for the campaign of president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in the 2022 national elections.

This was according to the Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) set to be filed by PFP before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday.

“The PFP spent P272 million by way of expenses in the last 2022 presidential campaign, which is well below the maximum expenditure of P337 million allowed by law for a national political party,” PFP general counsel Atty. George Briones said in a statement.

The PFP SOCE was signed and prepared by National Treasurer Antonio Ernesto “Anton” Lagdameo, who was recently nominated by Marcos Jr. as his Special Assistant to the President, according to the party.

The SOCE is the final Comelec requirement from the party pursuant to the Election Code and other Comelecrules following the conduct of the 2022 national polls.

Marcos Jr. won the presidential race after receiving over 31 million votes. He will take his oath of office on June 30 at the National Museum.

