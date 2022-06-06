LTO-7 extends validity of permits, licenses, and registrations expiring this June

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) announced on Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022, the extension of the validity of LTO-issued permits and licenses that are due to expire on June 2022.

In a social media post on Monday, the LTO 7 said the extension covers the validity of all motor vehicle registration, student permits, driver’s licenses and conductor’s licenses, including medical certificates.

Motor vehicle registrations that are set to expire on June 2022 will still be valid until July 31, 2022, while licenses and medical certificates expiring this June will still be valid until August 31 this year.

The extension, the LTO said, is a measure to reduce congestion in LTO offices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LTO-7 also earlier announced that the plates distribution area at the Seaview wing of SM Seaside will resume its Monday to Friday schedule starting Monday, June 6.

The distribution office will cater clients from 10:30 a.m until 6:30 pm from Mondays to Fridays.

The LTO-7, however, said clients should first coordinate with their dealers before they visit the LTO plates distribution area for confirmation.

