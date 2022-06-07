The Cebu Drag queens showcase artistry live!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Pride month got off to a good start with the performances of Cebu’s drag queens from the Cebu Drag Artist Community.

Pierre Lindsey, or Kat Phischeur as she goes by her drag queen name, put up a show last June 2, 2022 in a resto-bar in Cebu together with her drag queen sisters from CDAC, Morpha, Letina, and Miss Blacc Dahlia as they performed for a live audience.

“It’s high time na gyud. We have a lot of drag artists here waiting to be given the chance to showcase their artistry live with an audience. Plus Cebuanos, like the rest of the world, are starting to be more aware of the drag culture so need na gyud i-establish ang drag scene here through live drag performances,” said Phischeur.

Phischeur and the rest of the drag community and the LGBTQA community will have a big celebration on June 26, in Mandaue City.

The venue has yet to be determined for now but our drag queens are more than ready to entertain and make this scene boom in Cebu.

