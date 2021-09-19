FACES OF CEBU: Pierre Lindsey, 25, Cebu-based drag queen

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This week’s Faces of Cebu category: Drag Queen!

Meet Pierre Lindsey Anthonee S. Villarente, who also goes by her drag name, Kat Phischeur.

This 25-year-old drag queen from Barangay Guadalupe is helping drag be known in the Queen City of the South.

Kat Phischeur is the co-founder of the Cebu Drag Artists Community.

This community aims to gather and showcase Cebuano drag artists.

Phischeur started diving into drag last year, as she dubs herself a literal “corona” queen.

“One, this is where I feel I can truly excel and be able to tell myself that I’m actually good at something. Two, I wanna help, even a little, contribute to making the drag scene here in Cebu visible,” she said.

Phischeur said she looks up to a lot of drag queens, but there will always be one person who stands out and that is no other than, Alyssa Edwards.

Being one of the most active drag queens here, Phischeur said that the Philippine drag is very much alive and is blooming a day at a time.

“Despite the ongoing battle with this pandemic, queens from all over the country have managed to continue their crafts and even further it. It’s super inspiring, especially for me, as a new queen, to see these artists endure and still show what fierce drag queens the Philippines have,” she said.

She also pointed out that the drag scene is making more noise as two drag shows are set to light up the national scene here.

“Super exciting that the spotlight is now being focused on Filipino drag artists,” she added.

If you are into drag or want to know more about this community, you can visit the Cebu Drag Artists Community Facebook page.

Drag is here, Cebu!

