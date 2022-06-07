Inoue stops Donaire in 2nd, unifies super bantam division

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Japanese boxing superstar Naoya “Monster” Inoue made short work of four-division world champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr., beating the latter via second-round technical knockout (TKO) in their much-anticipated rematch on Tuesday night, at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The 29-year-old Inoue is now the unified International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Council (WBC), and World Boxing Association (WBA) super world bantamweight champion after knocking out Donaire in the second round.

Their rematch was the complete opposite of what happened two years and seven months ago at the same venue when Donaire and Inoue fought for 12 full rounds for the World Boxing Super Series finals. That bout became the fight of the year and an instant classic.

On Tuesday night, both boxers ferociously exchanged power punches from the opening bell, with Donaire showing some fight, landing numerous hooks.

However, Inoue also connected with counter left hooks and utilized his jabs to set up his combination. A right straight perfectly landed on Donaire’s left side temple, sending the latter down to the canvas.

The 39-year-old Donaire was able to beat the referee’s count and was saved by the bell.

In the second round, Inoue went for the kill, pinned Donaire against the ropes, and successfully landed a jab-straight combination. Inoue launched the same combination again followed by a left hook that downed Donaire anew.

Donaire took a few seconds to get back on his feet, but referee Michael Griffin had seen enough and decided to stop the carnage at the 1:24 mark of the second round.

It was Inoue’s 23rd win and 20th knockout victory overall to remain unbeaten.

Inoue celebrated briefly and went straight to Donaire’s corner, giving the latter a hug as a show of sportsmanship.

The 39-year-old Donaire suffered his seventh defeat with 42 wins and 28 knockouts.

“He came back after two years and seven months. We are now here fighting again. Thank you Nonito for coming back and making this fight happen,” Inoue credited Donaire’s comeback in boxing.

It was Inoue’s fourth straight knockout victory while Donaire snapped his back-to-back wins which he earned in 2021. /rcg

ALSO READ:

All set for Donaire-Inoue rematch

Inoue-Donaire 2 in the works? Nonito, Naoya meet again

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy