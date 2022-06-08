LTFRB-7 eyes ‘Libreng Sakay’ extension until June 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Commuters in Cebu and other areas in Central Visayas may continue to take advantage of the free ride program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) until June 15, 2022.

Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said the implementation of their agency’s “Libreng Sakay” program in the region has been extended for another week.

Montealto said that while other program participants were unable to start on time, thus the need to complete their 50-day service contract, LTFRB-7 also has available funds that they could still use.

“Akong gi-review, mudagan pa ta gamay hangtod June 15. Kuan man gud na until the availability of funds kay naa man g’yod tay budget para sa atoa,” he told CDN Digital.

Phase 3 of the 50-day Libreng Sakay program began on April 17. It was supposed to end on May 30.

In an earlier interview, Montealto said, some program participants will have to extend until June 10 because they were unable to also start on time.

He said in a recent interview that Libreng Sakay will be extended to June 15.

A total of P570 million was allocated for phase 3 of the Free Ride Service Program in Central Visayas.

The budget covers the salary of the contract service personnel and the subsidy for participating or commissioned transport cooperatives and corporations.

LTFRB-7 pays P54 per kilometer of travel covered by the commissioned modern public utility jeepney; P84 per kilometer for public utility buses, and P54 per kilometer for tourist vans.

The operators are the ones who pay their drivers and conductors.

Montealto said a total of 10,270,073 passengers availed of LTFRB-7’s free ride program in the last two months or since April 2022. Data came from the passenger log of each of the participating vehicles.

To date, a total of 709 PUVs are plying 51 different routes across the region.

Montealto expressed hope that the next administration will continue the free ride program as many commuters benefit from this initiative.

“Maayo nga programa ni, optimistic ko nga ipadayon gihaon ni sa sunod na administration,” he said.

