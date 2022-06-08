Kim Chiu, Deanna Wong take on ‘Bisaya challenge’ in latest collab vlog

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones June 08,2022 - 10:17 AM

CEBU, Philippines — Cebuana actress Kim Chiu and volleyball superstar Deanna Wong came up with a collaboration vlog on YouTube as a treat to their followers.

In the vlog, the two gamely took the challenge to measure their prowess in speaking Binisaya.

And they sure had fun while translating English and Tagalog ‘hugot lines’ to Binisaya.

During their vlog, the TV host-actress also asked Wong when was the last time she said ‘I love you’ to someone.

“Syempre kanina, kay mama. Pero kung ano.. recently lang,” Wong replied.

The TV host-actress could not help but feel giddy over Wong’s answer.

Wong then clarified that it was just a joke.

“Bisaya challenge 3.0 with boss D @deannawongst in the house!!!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 naubos yung sigaw ko sa vlog nato! Para kaming naglaro ng volleyball sa hingal kakatawa! Thanks deanna!!! Super fun to, goodvibes lang!!!!” Chiu shared on Instagram.

The vlog was released Sunday night, June 5, 2022, on Chiu’s YouTube channel.

