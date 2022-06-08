Bucao will be Talisay’s acting mayor until June 13

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | June 08,2022 - 05:18 PM
Allan Bucao

Talisay City Vice Mayor Allan Bucao

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For five days, Talisay City Vice Mayor Alan Bucao will be the city’s acting mayor.

This after reelected Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas announced through social media that he and his wife, newly elected 1st District Rep. Rhea Gullas, will be taking a leave. 

“Rhea and I will be leaving the country for a quick vacation after the grueling campaign,” Gullas said. 

In turn, Bucao will be acting mayor starting this Thursday, June 9 until next Tuesday, June 14. 

Gullas has also issued a memorandum, formally designating Bucao as the acting mayor during his leave. 

 

Gullas clinched another three years as Talisay City’s local chief executive, defeating Bucao, now the city’s outgoing Vice Mayor, in the race. 

Rhea, a businesswoman and now incoming Congresswoman, initially filed her candidacy to run as mayor in their family’s bailiwick, with Samsam planning to make a comeback in Congress. 

But they decided to swap roles later on.

Talisay City is a third-class component city of Cebu province, bordering the capital Cebu City in the south. /rcg 

RELATED STORIES

Alan Bucao: I am here for the Talisaynons, not to please barangay captains

Unfulfilled promise prompts Bucao to run for Talisay City mayor

Samsam: It is not true that I didn’t endorse VM Alan Bucao as Alayon’s mayoralty candidate

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 1st District Rep. Rhea Gullas, bucao, Bucao acting mayor, Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, May 2022 elections, Talisay City, Talisay City Vice Mayor Alan Bucao

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.