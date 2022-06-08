Bucao will be Talisay’s acting mayor until June 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For five days, Talisay City Vice Mayor Alan Bucao will be the city’s acting mayor.

This after reelected Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas announced through social media that he and his wife, newly elected 1st District Rep. Rhea Gullas, will be taking a leave.

“Rhea and I will be leaving the country for a quick vacation after the grueling campaign,” Gullas said.

In turn, Bucao will be acting mayor starting this Thursday, June 9 until next Tuesday, June 14.

Gullas has also issued a memorandum, formally designating Bucao as the acting mayor during his leave.

Gullas clinched another three years as Talisay City’s local chief executive, defeating Bucao, now the city’s outgoing Vice Mayor, in the race.

Rhea, a businesswoman and now incoming Congresswoman, initially filed her candidacy to run as mayor in their family’s bailiwick, with Samsam planning to make a comeback in Congress.

But they decided to swap roles later on.

Talisay City is a third-class component city of Cebu province, bordering the capital Cebu City in the south. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Alan Bucao: I am here for the Talisaynons, not to please barangay captains

Unfulfilled promise prompts Bucao to run for Talisay City mayor

Samsam: It is not true that I didn’t endorse VM Alan Bucao as Alayon’s mayoralty candidate

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy