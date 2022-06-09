Comelec Mandaue says only one failed to file SOCE

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Only one candidate during the May 9 elections here was not able to file his Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE).

Lawyer Michael Angelo Sarno, Election Officer of the Commission on Elections in Mandaue City, said that the aspirant is an independent candidate for vice mayor

The deadline for submission of SOCE was at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Sarno said candidates who fail to submit SOCE will be penalized. If he or she is a second time offender, he or she may not be able to run for public office again.

Sarah Cristina Reuyan, COMELEC-Mandaue election assistant, said this was the first time that the said vice mayoral candidate run for a public seat.

Top spender

Sarno said over 30 candidates here were able to submit their expenditures.

Based on the data of the Comelec, reelected Mayor Jonas Cortes spent the highest expenditures with P692,093. His running mate Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede spent P107, 066.

Meanwhile, Atty Nilo “Olin” Seno of the Bando Bag-ong Mandaue spent P300,000 while former PBA player Elmer Cabahug spent P80,594.

Sarno said after they compile all the SOCEs, they will immediately send them to the central office.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Rep. Ouano-Dizon takes oath

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy