Palma urges faithful to pray for those affected by dengue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid the rising number of dengue cases in Cebu and in other parts of Central Visayas, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said the Archdiocese would include a prayer for relief from dengue and for the healing of those affected by dengue fever in its upcoming major Archdiocesan activity.

“We will also include that when we meet for the World Meeting (of Families) because as we journey through life, dunay mga lain-laing mga panginahanglan so kung pananglit (there are different needs so for example) we see that there is a rise in cases of dengue then eventually we will include that in our prayers,” he told reporters when asked of the possibility of the Archdiocese issuing an “oratio imperata” or mandatory prayer for dengue, in a press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The 10th World Meeting of Families is slated on June 22, 25, and 26, 2022 in Cebu City.

“We do believe there is some things we can do to try to avoid all of these trials in life, but we do believe that God, in his mercy, has a way of helping us coming through… especially if it’s related with sickness,” the prelate added.

The Catholic church issued an oratio imperata for COVID-19 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dengue, as defined by the World Health Organization, is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Health and local government authorities continue to urge the public to participate in preventive measures against dengue as health authorities note a rise in dengue cases in Cebu and in the region.

In Cebu City alone, a total of 422 dengue cases have already been recorded in the first five months of 2022, from only 36 cases reported in the same period of 2021.

The Cebu City Health Department attributed this to the destruction brought by the Typhoon Odette and Tropical Depression Agaton.

