Ahong to reshuffle dept heads

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is planning to revamp the city’s department heads.

The revamp, Chan explained, aims to put them in a position where they can be more effective.

“Ang permanent position dili mana matangtang, seguro ma-reshaffle lang nato kung asa dapita nga epektibo sila,” Chan said.

Chan said that he is planning to transfer Engineer Perla Amar, the officer-in-charge of the City Planning and Development Office, to the City Engineering’s Office after he saw Amar’s potential to lead the said office.

“On the part sa Treasurer’s Office kinahanglan nga epektibo ang atong pag-kolekta sa buhis ug atong pag-entertain sa atong mga clients, sa Assessors Office, tanan nga mga agencies nga naa nato, kinahangla mangita ta ug tawo nga atong kasaligan,” he added.

The mayor added that he will also be hiring some personnel that he could trust in solving different problems in the city such as flooding.

“Mangita ta ug tawo nga kanang atong masaligan gyud nga kana bang tried and tested na siya sa kanang trabaho, like talking about baha, naa ta’y mo-focus ana niya,” he said.

Chan also wants that the mini-city hall in Olango Island will become functional so that residents there need not travel to the mainland city hall to make transactions.

He said that he will be deploying personnel to the mini-city hall to make it operational.

He added that this is one way of bringing closer the services of the city to its constituents, especially in Olango. /rcg

