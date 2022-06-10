Lapu-Lapu mayor vows legal aid to family of worker, who died in Mandaue factory 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan promised to give legal assistance to the family of Stephen Corilla.

Corilla is the worker who died while cleaning a pulverizer machine of Universal Robina Corp. (URC) in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City.

On Thursday evening, Chan visited the wake of Corilla at their residence in Seawage, Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan said that he would help the family of Corilla to give justice to his death.

“Misaad kita nga kita na ang bahala sa pagkuha og abugado nga motabang kanila sa pagkab-ot sa hustisya nga gihandum sa iyang pamilya,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

(We promised that we will help them get a lawyer, who will them achieve justice that the family is wishing for.)

“Akong gisaad sa iyang pamilya nga, isip Mayor wala man koy igong gahum nga mabalik ang kinabuhi ni Stephen apan akong buhaton ang tanan aron mahatagan og hustisya ang iyang kamatayon,” he added.

(I don’t have the power to bring back the life of Stephen but as a mayor I promised the family that I will do everything so that justice will be achieved with regards to his death.)

Corilla has three children, who are 5, 7, and 12 years old.

Aime Corilla, the wife of Stephen, has already filed a complaint against URC before the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI-CEBDO).

“Sakit kaayu sa pamati nga adunay asawa nga nawagtangan og bana, adunay anak nga nawagtangan og amahan, inahan nga nawagtangan og anak tungod sa usa ka sayop nga hangtod karon wala pa gayud nahatagan og katin-awan,” he said.

(It is painful to have a wife losing a husband, to have children losing a father, a mother losing a child all because of a wrong that until now has not yet been clearly explained.)

Earlier, the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) issued a work stoppage order against the company after the incident.

This is to initiate an investigation of the labor standard regarding the safety measures of URC.

