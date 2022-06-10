Labor groups to stage Black Saturday protest against URC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several labor groups in Cebu will hold a Black Saturday protest at 6 p.m. on June 11, 2022 to condemn and seek justice the alleged accidental death of Stephen Corilla, a factory worker who died while on duty at the Universal Robina Corp. (URC) factory in Mandaue City.

The would be demonstration is organized by various groups such as the Kilusang Mayo Uno Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development, ALSA Kontraktwal – Cebu Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo – Kilusang Mayo Uno, Center for Trade Union and Human Rights, Tambisan sa Sining Metal Workers Alliance of the Philippines, and Ecumenical Institute for Labor Education and Research, Inc.

In a social media post in ALSA Kontraktwal- Cebu’s Facebook page, on Thursday, June 9, the groups said they vehemently condemn the tragic death of Corilla.

“Hindi na maaaring magpatuloy ang kapabayaan at walang pakundangang paglabag sa batayang karapatan ng mga manggagawa sa ligtas na lugar-paggawa at makataong kondisyon sa paggawa. Hindi na maaaring maulit ang nangyari kay Stephen Corilla. Nagtatrabaho ang mga manggagawa para mabuhay at hindi mamatay,” reads a portion of their statement.

They also have come up with the hashtags #JusticeForStephen, #CriminalizeOSHViolations, and #SafeWorkplacesNow.

The ALSA-Kontraktwal Cebu is an organization composed of contractual employees from different companies in Central Visayas.

Corilla was just in his first two weeks at work at the URC plant when the incident happened. He was killed when he was sucked into the pulverizing machine after it was said to have been turned on while he was still inside it.

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas has already issued a temporary work stoppage against URC and fined P100,000 for violating occupational health and safety standards.

Meanwhile, Corilla’s family, and wife, Aime, have already filed a complaint and sought assistance from the National Bureau of Investigation in the region to help investigate Stephen’s death.

Aime also said the agency where her husband belongs to had reached out to them and sent assistance such as food that were products of the company like coffee, among others. But they vowed to continue to seek justice.

