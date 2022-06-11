‘Drunk’ man arrested for causing trouble, possessing gun in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ‘drunk’ man who was arrested for allegedly causing trouble and possessing a gun in Sitio Dapdap, Barangay Poblacion 3 in Carcar City, has undergone a paraffin test today, June 11, to determine if the gun was his and if he had used it.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, identified the suspect as Glenn Cajoles, 35, a resident of the said barangay.

Cabagnot said they received a trouble alarm in the said place past midnight on June 11. When police arrived in the area, they caught the suspect brandishing an unlicensed .22 magnum revolver, resulting in his arrest.

Cabagnot said that Cajoles went outside his house and was allegedly under the influence of liquor when he approached those who were practicing for a ‘Macho Gay’ event in the area.

“Ang kini nakuhaan og armas hubog ni siya. Unya namasingit didto sa area, namitad ug nagsamok-samok sa mga ga praktis og macho gay. Unya kato iyang gibitad, niuli sa balay then ang suspect niuli pod nagkuha og armas then nakit-an sa silingan nga nag load og bala sa armas,”Cabagnot said quoting the case investigator.

The neighbors immediately called the police.

“Ang mga tawo sa area nakadungog sila og buto pero wala sila kakita sa suspect nga mao ang nagpabuto,” he added.

Cabagnot said that the suspect is currently detained at the Carcar City Police Station’s detention cell awaiting the filing of appropriate charges that will be filed against him such as violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Carcar City is located some 40 kilometers south of Cebu City. /rcg

ALSO READ:

MCPO presents 105 surrendered loose firearms to Vega

CAFGU member arrested for murder of 51-year-old farmer in Danao City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy