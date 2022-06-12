Pump prices of gasoline, diesel to increase anew
Local oil companies are expected to raise again the pump prices of gasoline by P1.60 per liter, diesel by P4.40 per liter and kerosene by up to P4.90 per liter next week, according to industry sources.
This, however, does not yet include foreign exchange and biofuel cost components.
The peso depreciated to P53 to the US dollar on Friday, its lowest so far this year.
The expected increase in the price of petroleum products comes as the public continues to struggle with increasing costs of living.
RELATED STORIES
As oil prices rise, Cebuanos look for ways to save money
Tricycles in Cebu City to get gas discount cards
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.