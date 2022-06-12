Cebu progressive groups hold protest rally to mark Independence Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some members of progressive groups, who staged a protest rally in Cebu City, claimed ‘no independence’ still amid the 124th commemoration of Independence Day.

Sixty members of various progressive groups have participated in the protest that happened in Cebu City on Sunday afternoon, June 12.

These included members of BAYAN Central Visayas, Kabataan Partylist, Karapatan Central Visayas, and others.

Kyle Enero, chairperson of the Kabataan Partylist (Cebu), said that they initiated this protest to express their disapproval of the country today relying on other countries, which showed that we still had a long way to go from being an independent country.

“Nakita nato og giunsa ang pagpadayun nga pagsunod-sunoran sa mga langyaw nga nasud, sama sa China nga walay hunong nga nangilkil sa atong kadagatan ug United States nga padayun nga nagbaligya og kagamitan sa armas ug nagpadayun sa ilang presensya sa lain laing probinsya sa Pilipinas,” Enero said.

(We saw how we continue to follow the foreigners of our country, like China, which continued to claim our seas, and the United States, which continued to sell arms, and their continued presence in the different provinces in the Philippines.)

Enero cited these examples to support their “no independence” belief.

Today’s rally started at around 4 p.m. outside the University of the Philippines- Cebu where they then made their way to Jones Avenue and took a turn at the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

They also had torch and candle lighting ceremonies afterwards.

At past 5 p.m., the rallyists dispersed.

Police personnel from the police station’s concerned also monitored the areas where the rallies were conducted.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the conduct of Independence Day rallies in the city ended peacefully.

Earlier, several employees of the Cebu City Hall and some personnel from various law enforcement agencies here participated in the civic military parade to celebrate independence day.

/dbs

